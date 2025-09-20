Ill fulfill my fathers wish and give 100% in Asia Cup  Dunith Wellalage

Ill fulfill my fathers wish and give 100% in Asia Cup  Dunith Wellalage

September 20, 2025   08:23 am

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage has said that his father’s only wish was for him to become a good cricketer and represent the country, and he is determined to fulfill that dream.

Wellalage, who returned to Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup following the sudden demise of his father, made this statement before departing the island this morning (20) to rejoin the national team.

Reflecting on his father’s support, Wellalage said:

“I have received immense support from my father since childhood. His only wish was for me to become a good player and play for Sri Lanka. I will definitely fulfill that wish.We still have more matches in the Asia Cup, and I hope to give 100% to my team.”

He further said that he had also received great support from Sri Lanka’s Team Coach Sanath Jayasuriya, his teammates including Captain Charith Asalanka, and from everyone in Sri Lanka, and that this encouragement had given him immense strength during that difficult time, for which he was truly grateful.

“Since I was a child, my father stood behind me from morning till night for cricket. It is because of his sacrifices that I am able to represent the country today. I know what his wishes were, and I am committed to fulfilling them,” he added.

Suranga Wellalage, a former cricketer himself, passed away on September 18 at the age of 54, reportedly due to a sudden heart attack. 

His passing occurred on the same day his son represented Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Group B match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

