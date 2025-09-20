Former TNA MP Thanmanpillai Kanagasabai passes away

Former Tamil National Alliance (TNA) Member of Parliament for the Batticaloa District, Thanmanpillai Kanagasabai, passed away yesterday (19) at the age of 86.

Kanagasabai, a resident of Kaluthavalai in Batticaloa, was a retired government official.

He contested the 2004 General Election from the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) in the Batticaloa District and was elected to Parliament, securing the highest number of preferential votes.

Details regarding his funeral arrangements will be announced in due course.