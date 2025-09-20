Winners of 10th Derana Film Awards 2025

The 10th edition of Derana-Lux Film Awards got underway at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo last night (Sept. 19) with the country’s top artistes adding glitz and glamour to the enchanting night.

The ceremony recognizes and celebrates the top talents of Sri Lankan cinema for the brilliance they showcased in 2024.

Rashipraba Sandeepani was honored with the Best Actress Award for her performance in Visal Adare, while Hemal Ranasinghe received the Best Actor in a Leading Role Award for his role in Sihina Nelum Mal.

Meanwhile, Channa Deshapriya won the Best Director Award for Doosra, which also clinched the Best Picture Award of the night.

Additionally, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to veteran actor Ravindra Randeniya in recognition of his remarkable contributions to Sri Lankan cinema.

The full list of winners:

• Best Costume – Ramesha Oshini (Gautama Buddha Matha)

• Best Make-Up – Samarasiri Kandanage (Doosra)

• Best Visual Effects – Kasun Malinda (Sri Siddha)

• Best Sound Design – Sasika Ruwan Marasinghe (Doosra)

• Best Editing – Tissa Surendra (Doosra)

• Best Art Direction – Manjula Ayagama (Gautama Buddha Matha)

• Best Cinematography – Dammika Rathnayake (Doosra)

• Best Original Background Score – Chinthaka Jayakodi (Doosra)

• Lifetime Achievement Award – Ravindra Randeniya

• Best Short Film – Elephant’s House (Wasantha Dukgannarala)

• Most Promising Director (Cinema of tomorrow) – Thillaiampalam Suthakaran Mathisudha (Dark Days of Heaven)

• Best Film (Cinema of Tomorrow) - Peacock Lament (Sanjeewa Pushpakumara)

• Best Film (Jury Award, Cinema of Tomorrow) – Malaki Duwe Numba (Kalpana Ariyawansa and Vindana Ariyawansa)

• Jury Award – Sudath Mahaadivulwewa (My Red Comrade)

• Jury Award – Ritigala Sumedha (Sri Siddha)

• Jury Award – Prof. Sunil Ariyaratne (Gautama Buddha Matha)

• Best Upcoming Actor – Megha Sooriyaarachchi (Mandara)

• Best Upcoming Actress – Dusheni Miurangi (Sihina Nelum Mal)

• Popular Actor in a Comedy Role – Bandu Samarasinghe

• Popular Actor in a Negative Role – Ashan Dias

• Popular Choreographer – Gayan Srimal

• Popular Song – Yasas Medagedara (Visal Adare), Shehan Galahitiyawa (Visal Adare)

• Popular Actor – Sajitha Anthony

• Popular Actress – Nethmi Roshel

• Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Dinakshie Priyasad (Visal Adare)

• Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Sajitha Anthony (Doosra), Shyam Fernando (Doosra)

• Best Actress in a Leading Role – Rashiprabha Sandeepani (Visal Adare)

• Best Actor in a Leading Role – Hemal Ranasinghe (Sihina Nelum Mal)

• Best Screenplay – Channa Deshapriya (Doosra)

• Best Direction – Channa Deshapriya (Doosra)

• Best Picture – Doosra

• Blockbuster Movie of the Year – Sinhabahu

• Best Color Grading – Tissa Surendra (My Red Comrade)