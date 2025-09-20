Rise in cases of online sexual abuse in Sri Lanka  Police

Sri Lanka Police have reported that a total of 28 children and 118 women have fallen victim to online sexual abuse and exploitation so far in 2025.

Police Media Spokesperson, ASP F. U. Wootler, stated that in 2024, 15 children under the age of 18 were sexually exploited through the cyberspace, while 375 women were victims of online sexual abuse during the same period.

He further confirmed that a total of 114 individuals involved in such incidents have been arrested and are currently facing legal action.