School treasurer remanded over sexual abuse of special needs children

September 20, 2025   01:09 pm

Despite children with special needs deserving special care and protection, incidents of harassment against them continue to be reported across the country.

The most recent case was reported from the Anuradhapura area.

The Anuradhapura District Coordination Committee yesterday (19) drew special attention to allegations of misconduct and abuse involving children with special needs at a school in Anuradhapura.

The school, located in Anuradhapura city, educates nearly 69 boys and girls with special needs. It is managed by a private institution under a governing board, and its operations are supervised by the North Central Provincial Department of Social Services.

Allegations have surfaced that children attending the school, who come with the hope of securing a better future, have instead been subjected to sexual abuse and other forms of harassment.

According to the Anuradhapura Police, the school’s treasurer was arrested on charges of sexually abusing three boys and molesting another child. He has been remanded until September 29.

In response, parents of children attending the school recently staged a protest, strongly objecting to the actions of the school’s governing board and demanding justice.

