CEB trade union reps walk out of talks in protest

CEB trade union reps walk out of talks in protest

September 20, 2025   02:27 pm

It is reported that during the discussion held today (20) between the electricity trade unions and the heads of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), representatives of the trade unions had walked out in protest.

The meeting took place at the CEB headquarters. Trade union representatives staged the walkout in objection to the participation of the Director of Restructuring of the CEB in the discussion.

According to reports, 25 ministry secretaries and three trade union representatives attended the meeting.

It has been decided that the ongoing trade union action, under which electricity workers are adhering strictly to official procedures (“work to rule”), will continue until September 21.

The electricity trade unions further stated that a decision regarding future trade union action will be taken on September 24.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Main target for 2026 Budget is to develop infrastructure to attract investors - Dy Ministe (English)

Main target for 2026 Budget is to develop infrastructure to attract investors - Dy Ministe (English)

NPP politicians respond to accusations levelled over their assets and properties (English)

NPP politicians respond to accusations levelled over their assets and properties (English)

Sri Lankan MPs and IMF representatives discuss electricity tariff methodology (English)

Sri Lankan MPs and IMF representatives discuss electricity tariff methodology (English)

Sri Lanka's National Cyber Security Operations Center declared open by President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lanka's National Cyber Security Operations Center declared open by President Dissanayake (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)