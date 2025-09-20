CEB trade union reps walk out of talks in protest

It is reported that during the discussion held today (20) between the electricity trade unions and the heads of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), representatives of the trade unions had walked out in protest.

The meeting took place at the CEB headquarters. Trade union representatives staged the walkout in objection to the participation of the Director of Restructuring of the CEB in the discussion.

According to reports, 25 ministry secretaries and three trade union representatives attended the meeting.

It has been decided that the ongoing trade union action, under which electricity workers are adhering strictly to official procedures (“work to rule”), will continue until September 21.

The electricity trade unions further stated that a decision regarding future trade union action will be taken on September 24.