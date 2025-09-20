Over 1,400 kg Ice, 955 kg heroin, over 1,700 firearms seized by police in 2025

Over 1,400 kg Ice, 955 kg heroin, over 1,700 firearms seized by police in 2025

September 20, 2025   02:43 pm

According to Sri Lanka Police, raids carried out so far in 2025 have led to the recovery of significant quantities of narcotics and illegal firearms.

The seizures include 955 kilograms of heroin, 1,422 kilograms of ICE (crystal methamphetamine), 471 kilograms of hashish, 29 kilograms of cocaine, and 13,773 kilograms of cannabis (ganja). In addition, police recovered 3.5 million narcotic pills.

During these operations, a total of 1,721 firearms were also seized, including 61 T-56 assault rifles and 62 pistols, said police.

Police Media Spokesperson, ASP F.U. Wootler, revealed these figures during a press briefing held today (20).

He further added that since January 1, 2025, a total of 328 suspects have been arrested in connection with shooting incidents. These include 38 gunmen, 27 motorcyclists, and 263 individuals accused of aiding and abetting such crimes.

Meanwhile, during daily special operations conducted since January 12, police have searched a total of 5,101,516 individuals and arrested 104,602 suspects. Of these, 4,630 individuals were directly identified as being involved in criminal activities, the police spokesperson said.

In addition, he said that 46,909 drunk drivers have been arrested, while 3,404 motorists have been prosecuted for reckless driving during these operations.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Main target for 2026 Budget is to develop infrastructure to attract investors - Dy Ministe (English)

Main target for 2026 Budget is to develop infrastructure to attract investors - Dy Ministe (English)

NPP politicians respond to accusations levelled over their assets and properties (English)

NPP politicians respond to accusations levelled over their assets and properties (English)

Sri Lankan MPs and IMF representatives discuss electricity tariff methodology (English)

Sri Lankan MPs and IMF representatives discuss electricity tariff methodology (English)

Sri Lanka's National Cyber Security Operations Center declared open by President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lanka's National Cyber Security Operations Center declared open by President Dissanayake (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)