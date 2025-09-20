Over 1,400 kg Ice, 955 kg heroin, over 1,700 firearms seized by police in 2025

According to Sri Lanka Police, raids carried out so far in 2025 have led to the recovery of significant quantities of narcotics and illegal firearms.

The seizures include 955 kilograms of heroin, 1,422 kilograms of ICE (crystal methamphetamine), 471 kilograms of hashish, 29 kilograms of cocaine, and 13,773 kilograms of cannabis (ganja). In addition, police recovered 3.5 million narcotic pills.

During these operations, a total of 1,721 firearms were also seized, including 61 T-56 assault rifles and 62 pistols, said police.

Police Media Spokesperson, ASP F.U. Wootler, revealed these figures during a press briefing held today (20).

He further added that since January 1, 2025, a total of 328 suspects have been arrested in connection with shooting incidents. These include 38 gunmen, 27 motorcyclists, and 263 individuals accused of aiding and abetting such crimes.

Meanwhile, during daily special operations conducted since January 12, police have searched a total of 5,101,516 individuals and arrested 104,602 suspects. Of these, 4,630 individuals were directly identified as being involved in criminal activities, the police spokesperson said.

In addition, he said that 46,909 drunk drivers have been arrested, while 3,404 motorists have been prosecuted for reckless driving during these operations.