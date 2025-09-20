Border Control Computer System at BIA down for over 2 hours

Border Control Computer System at BIA down for over 2 hours

September 20, 2025   04:17 pm

The “Border Control Computer System” of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at the arrival and departure terminals of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, which was down temporarily is now back in operation.

Ada Derana reporter said that the system was active again from 4.15 p.m. and that accordingly it had been down for around 2 hours and 30 minutes. 

Earlier, it was reported that the “Border Control Computer System” of the Department of Immigration and Emigration implemented at the arrival and departure terminals of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, had been inactive since around 1.45 p.m. today (20). 

According to sources within the Department of Immigration and Emigration, Sri Lanka’s system—established and maintained by a private company for the past eight years—frequently experiences such disruptions. 

The system reportedly becomes inactive several times each month, while slowdowns are often observed during afternoon hours, sources said.

Officials stress the urgent need for a government-established and government-maintained computer system to replace the current one, especially at a time when Sri Lanka is witnessing a significant increase in tourist arrivals.

Meanwhile, information has also emerged that a cyber-attack has targeted the computer systems of airports in several European and other countries.

BBC reports that Heathrow is among several European airports hit by a cyber-attack affecting an electronic check-in and baggage system.

Brussels Airport said a cyber-attack on Friday night meant passengers were being checked in and boarded manually, while Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport also reported longer waiting times due to the problem. 

--With Inputs from Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Main target for 2026 Budget is to develop infrastructure to attract investors - Dy Ministe (English)

Main target for 2026 Budget is to develop infrastructure to attract investors - Dy Ministe (English)

NPP politicians respond to accusations levelled over their assets and properties (English)

NPP politicians respond to accusations levelled over their assets and properties (English)

Sri Lankan MPs and IMF representatives discuss electricity tariff methodology (English)

Sri Lankan MPs and IMF representatives discuss electricity tariff methodology (English)

Sri Lanka's National Cyber Security Operations Center declared open by President Dissanayake (English)

Sri Lanka's National Cyber Security Operations Center declared open by President Dissanayake (English)

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.19

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)

'We acknowledge past mistakes, but railways show no progress' - Minister Bimal (English)