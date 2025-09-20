Border Control Computer System at BIA down for over 2 hours

The “Border Control Computer System” of the Department of Immigration and Emigration at the arrival and departure terminals of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, which was down temporarily is now back in operation.

Ada Derana reporter said that the system was active again from 4.15 p.m. and that accordingly it had been down for around 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Earlier, it was reported that the “Border Control Computer System” of the Department of Immigration and Emigration implemented at the arrival and departure terminals of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, had been inactive since around 1.45 p.m. today (20).

According to sources within the Department of Immigration and Emigration, Sri Lanka’s system—established and maintained by a private company for the past eight years—frequently experiences such disruptions.

The system reportedly becomes inactive several times each month, while slowdowns are often observed during afternoon hours, sources said.

Officials stress the urgent need for a government-established and government-maintained computer system to replace the current one, especially at a time when Sri Lanka is witnessing a significant increase in tourist arrivals.

Meanwhile, information has also emerged that a cyber-attack has targeted the computer systems of airports in several European and other countries.

BBC reports that Heathrow is among several European airports hit by a cyber-attack affecting an electronic check-in and baggage system.

Brussels Airport said a cyber-attack on Friday night meant passengers were being checked in and boarded manually, while Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport also reported longer waiting times due to the problem.

