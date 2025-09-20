Thousands evacuated after WWII bomb discovered in Hong Kong

Thousands evacuated after WWII bomb discovered in Hong Kong

September 20, 2025   09:07 pm

Thousands of people were forced to evacuate their homes in Hong Kong after a large US-made bomb from the Second World War was discovered.

Police said the bomb weighed around 450kg and measured 1.5m in length.

It was discovered by construction workers in a busy residential and business district on the west side of the island.

“We have confirmed this object to be a bomb dating back to World War II,” said police official Andy Chan Tin-Chu.

He said that because of “the exceptionally high risks associated with its disposal”, about 1,900 households made up of 6,000 people were “urged to evacuate swiftly”.

No one was injured in the operation to deactivate the bomb, which concluded on Saturday morning.

Much like in London, bombs left over from the Second World War are discovered from time to time in Hong Kong.

The city was occupied by Japanese forces during the conflict, who used it as a base for military and shipping.

Allied forces targeted Hong Kong in air raids to disrupt Japanese supply lines.

Source: Sky News
--Agencies  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Certain individuals spread corruption under the guise of donations - MP Dilith (English)

Certain individuals spread corruption under the guise of donations - MP Dilith (English)

Certain individuals spread corruption under the guise of donations - MP Dilith (English)

All public transport drivers must obtain 'PT' licenses by December 31 - Minister Bimal (English)

All public transport drivers must obtain 'PT' licenses by December 31 - Minister Bimal (English)

CEB trade union reps walk out of talks in protest (English)

CEB trade union reps walk out of talks in protest (English)

Former President Ranil to join UNP's 79th anniversary celebration (English)

Former President Ranil to join UNP's 79th anniversary celebration (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana 12.00 Midday News Bulletin

Main target for 2026 Budget is to develop infrastructure to attract investors - Dy Ministe (English)

Main target for 2026 Budget is to develop infrastructure to attract investors - Dy Ministe (English)

NPP politicians respond to accusations levelled over their assets and properties (English)

NPP politicians respond to accusations levelled over their assets and properties (English)