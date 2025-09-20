Kush and Hashish worth over Rs. 16.8M found in bathroom at BIA

A large consignment of narcotics estimated to be worth approximately Rs. 16.84 million was discovered today (20) in the men’s bathroom of the arrivals terminal at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake.

The haul included 422 grams of Kush cannabis and 1.262 kilograms of Hashish with an estimated street value of around Rs. 16,840,000, said Ada Derana reporter.

The discovery was initially made by a cleaning staff member, who noticed the suspicious parcels and promptly alerted officers of the Airport Customs’ Narcotics Control Division.

The case was then referred to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officers attached to the airport, who subsequently took the consignment into their custody.

The Katunayake Airport Police Narcotics Bureau has commenced further investigations into the incident.