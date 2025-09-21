Indian naval ship INS SATPURA arrives at Colombo Port

Indian naval ship INS SATPURA arrives at Colombo Port

September 21, 2025   08:22 am

The Indian Naval Ship ‘INS SATPURA’ has arrived at the Port of Colombo for replenishment and service requirements yesterday (20).

The ship has been welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy (SLN) in accordance with the long-standing naval traditions, SLN said. 

‘INS SATPURA’ is a 142.5 meters long Frigate which is manned by a crew of 403 personnel. 

The SLN further stated that the crew will engage in sightseeing tours during their stay in the island.

