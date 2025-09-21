Drug shortage stems from procurement issues, not financial constraints  Health Minister

September 21, 2025   08:51 am

Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa has stated that the prevailing shortage of medicines within the country is not due to financial constraints.

Speaking at a ceremony in Ampara, the Minister stated that the current shortage of medicines has arisen due to procurement-related issues.

Accordingly, procurement processes for importing medicines have already commenced, with supplies expected to arrive after November, Minister Nalinda said. 

Commenting further, the Minister noted that certain medicines are currently unavailable in the private sector, including pharmacies.

 “We do not allow registration based on unlimited prices during the drug registration process. A specific price range has been set, taking into account the prevailing market situation in South Asian countries. Those unwilling to comply with this pricing structure have chosen not to supply medicines,” he said.

Health Minister further added that the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) has already been tasked with procurement, with approximately 80–85% of the process completed.

Commenting on broader economic impacts, Minister Nalinda highlighted that the suspension of several development projects in past years has placed an additional financial burden on the treasury.

“There are 17 projects in Sri Lanka that are to be restarted after being halted. These projects have already cost the treasury Rs. 59 billion, even though they were initially scheduled to be completed by 2018, 2020, or 2022 which will cost Rs. 29 billion,” the Minister stated.

