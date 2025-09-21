21-year-old youth attacked to death over personal dispute

A youth has been attacked to death with a sharp weapon in the Balawathgama area of the Hemmathagama Police Division.

The incident occurred last night (20), police said.

The deceased has been identified as a 21-year-old resident of the Devanagala area.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the killing resulted from a personal dispute.

His body has been placed at the Hemmathagama Hospital morgue.

A 23-year-old suspect in connection with the incident has been arrested, and further investigations are being carried out by the Hemmathagama Police.