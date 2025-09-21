21-year-old youth attacked to death over personal dispute
September 21, 2025 09:43 am
A youth has been attacked to death with a sharp weapon in the Balawathgama area of the Hemmathagama Police Division.
The incident occurred last night (20), police said.
The deceased has been identified as a 21-year-old resident of the Devanagala area.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the killing resulted from a personal dispute.
His body has been placed at the Hemmathagama Hospital morgue.
A 23-year-old suspect in connection with the incident has been arrested, and further investigations are being carried out by the Hemmathagama Police.