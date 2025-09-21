Special island-wide police raids result in over 700 arrests

September 21, 2025   10:38 am

Sri Lanka Police announced that a total of 714 suspects were arrested yesterday (20) during island-wide operations conducted under the instructions of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to combat crime and drug-related offenses.

The special operations were carried out covering all regional police stations at the divisional level. 

According to police, a total of 28,372 individuals were subjected to inspection during the course of these operations, resulting in the arrest of 714 suspects. 

Additionally, 253 warrant holders were apprehended, and 19 individuals were directly identified in connection with ongoing criminal investigations.

Police also took actions to enforce the law against 23 people for reckless driving and 4,495 people for traffic violations.

