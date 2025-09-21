White House says new H-1B visa fee applies only to new applicants

The White House said on Saturday that the new 100,000-U.S.-dollar fee for H-1B visas will not apply to current holders of valid visas re-entering the United States, following confusion and concern sparked by the Trump administration’s introduction of the measure.

The fee, taking effect on Sunday, “applies only to new visas, not renewals, and not current visa holders,” said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in a post on X. “H-1B visa holders can leave and re-enter the country to the same extent as they normally would.”

She also said that it’s a “one-time fee that applies only to the petition.”

The H-1B program allows U.S. companies to hire highly skilled foreign workers. U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed a proclamation raising the fee that companies pay to sponsor H-1B applicants to 100,000 dollars, saying the move is intended to ensure that the United States brings in highly skilled talent whom American workers cannot replace.

Following the announcement, companies such as Microsoft and Amazon have advised H-1B employees to avoid international travel or return to the United States before the policy takes effect, according to media reports.

The policy is expected to significantly raise the cost for companies hiring foreign talent. On Friday, Trump said that companies would rather not pay the new fee, and hiring Americans would serve that purpose. “So there’s an incentive to hire American,” he said.

