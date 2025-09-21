47-year-old Karandeniya PS Chairman dies due to sudden illness

Chairman of Karandeniya Pradeshiya Sabha Mahil Munasinghe, has passed away due to a sudden illness.

It has been reported that he became suddenly ill this morning (21) while engaging in physical fitness activities and was admitted to the Karandeniya Hospital, where he subsequently passed away.

Mahil Munasinghe contested representing the National People’s Power (NPP) in the last local government elections and was elected as the Chairman of the Karandeniya Pradeshiya Sabha.

At the time of his death, he was 47 years old. It is suspected that the cause of death was a heart attack.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled to be conducted at the Elpitiya Base Hospital.