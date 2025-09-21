CEB workers to further intensify trade union action from tomorrow

Several trade unions of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) have announced that they will intensify their trade union action further against the proposed restructuring of the CEB, effective midnight today (21).

The Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union (CEBEU), along with other affiliated unions, had initially decided to stage the trade union action in three phases.

The first phase was initiated as a ‘work-to-rule’ trade union action.

In the second phase, all employees reported sick leave in two groups on September 17 and 18), during which a demonstration was also staged opposite the CEB head office.

Although 17 days have passed since the strike commenced on September 4, the CEB Engineers’ Union stated that the authorities have so far failed to engage in discussions to resolve their concerns.

Accordingly, as the next step, union members will refrain from participating in certain committee activities, including withdrawing from tender committees, as a way of demonstrating the escalation of their protest against the government.