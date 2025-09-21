The Secretary to the Ministry of Defence, Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) has reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s longstanding commitment to ensuring that the Indian Ocean remains a zone of peace, open to cooperation and free from conflict, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuyacontha (Retd) addressing the high profile gathering at the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in China, also emphasized the significance of collective dialogue, regional cooperation, and mutual respect in addressing global and regional security challenges.

He said, “We should take seriously the legitimate security concerns of every country and promote peaceful settlement of differences and disputes among countries through dialogue and consultation. We need to continue pursuing open regionalism and steadily advance regional economic integration.”

The 12th Beijing Xiangtan Forum was held at the Beijing International Convention Center in Beijing.

Speaking at the Fourth plenary session on the topic of “Building regional peace through dialog and consultation”, the Defence Secretary expressed Sri Lanka’s appreciation to the Chinese government, for the invitation to this high-level security and defence forum, which has become a vital platform for fostering dialogue and promoting peace in the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

Quoting President Xi Jinping’s call to respect legitimate security concerns of all nations and resolve disputes through consultation, the Defence Secretary noted that true peace is achieved not merely through the absence of conflict but through dialogue, understanding, and constructive engagement.

Highlighting Sri Lanka’s strategic location, he reaffirmed the country’s longstanding commitment to ensuring that the Indian Ocean remains a zone of peace. “Sri Lanka stands ready to act as a bridge of peace and cooperation, facilitating connectivity, trade, and cultural dialogue between East and West” he said.

The Defence Secretary further stressed the enduring friendship between Sri Lanka and China, recalling over seven decades of bilateral ties built on trust, mutual respect, and partnership. He acknowledged China’s steadfast support in safeguarding Sri Lanka’s sovereignty and stability, as well as its contribution to military training and infrastructure development.

Reaffirming Sri Lanka’s commitment to regional stability, the Defence Secretary said, “Differences are inevitable, but they must never lead to confrontation. Dialogue and consultation are the only sustainable path forward” and also called for regional initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative and ASEAN’s Outlook on the Indo-Pacific to complement one another.

“We must solve our problems among ourselves through dialogue and consultation, guided by equality and mutual respect. This is the spirit we carry forward from the Beijing Xiangshan Forum towards a future where peace triumphs over conflict” he said.

The Beijing Xiangshan Forum, co-hosted by the China Association of Military Science (CAMS) and the China Institute of International Strategic Studies (CIISS), is one of Asia-Pacific’s most influential platforms for international security and defence dialogue. A large number of high profile defence heads and delegates are attending this forum.