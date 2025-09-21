CAA conducts 70 rice-related raids last week

September 21, 2025   01:53 pm

A total of 70 raids related to rice have been conducted by the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) last week.

The CAA said the raids included 55 raids on rice sales and 15 other raids. 

The offences identified include rice hoarding, failure to display prices, and selling rice under conditions, among others, the CAA added.

The CAA stated that if an individual trader is found guilty of selling rice at a higher price, the penalty could range from a fine of Rs. 100,000 to Rs. 500,000, imprisonment of up to five months, or both the penalties. 

Further, if a private company is convicted, the court has the authority to impose a fine ranging from Rs. 500,000 to Rs. 5 million. 

In cases involving rice hoarding, court may order a fine, imprisonment, or both, in addition to confiscating the stocks concerned under the provisions of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act.

Commenting further, the authority also noted that in the event of a repeated offence, court is empowered to double the minimum fine and impose imprisonment of up to one year, in line with the act.

