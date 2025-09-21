Investigative report on substance found in Netolpitiya due next week

The investigative report on the substances discovered on a plot of land in Netolpitiya, Tangalle is expected to be released to police next week, the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board (NDDCB) has stated.

A spokesperson of the Board mentioned that the investigations into these substances are currently in their final stages.

Based on information revealed by members of a criminal gang arrested in Indonesia, a stock of chemical substances believed to be used in the production of the drug ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) was discovered on a plot of land in Middeniya.

Subsequently, similar stocks of substances were also discovered in Netolpitiya, Tangalle and from Kandana. Samples of these substances were handed over to the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board and the Government Analyst’s Department for investigation.

According to reports already received, it has been confirmed by both the NDDCB and the Government Analyst’s Department that the substances found in Middeniya contained methamphetamine, also known as ‘Ice’.

Out of 20 samples collected from that location, 17 were found to contain methamphetamine chemical compounds, as stated in the report issued by the NDDCB.

Accordingly, the Board further stated that the investigation report on the substances discovered in Netolpitiya, Tangalle, will be handed over to police within the coming week.

They also noted that the report on the substances found in Kandana is expected to be released promptly as well.