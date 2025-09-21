Mild earthquake shakes Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh

A mild tremor shook Dhaka and several other parts of Bangladesh on Sunday afternoon (21).

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, the tremor was recorded at 12:09pm with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter scale.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 185 km north-east of BMD Seismic Centre, Agargaon, Dhaka, according to BMD.

Meanwhile, tremors were felt in India’s Meghalaya after a 4-magnitude earthquake hit Bangladesh. There were no immediate reports of any damage or casualties in Meghalaya, officials said.

Meanwhile in Gujarat, India, a tremor of 3.1 magnitude hit Kutch district, the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said. The tremor was recorded at 12:41 p.m. with its epicentre around 12 kilometres North North East (NNE) from Bhachau.

