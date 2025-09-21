Drug trafficker Potta Amila arrested along with three associates

A key member of an organized crime gang and known drug trafficker, ‘Potta Amila’ has been arrested by the Moragahahena Police, along with three of his close associates.

The suspects were found in possession of 5,300 narcotic pills and 15,000 milligrams of crystal methamphetamine ‘Ice’, with an estimated street value of approximately Rs. 1 million. Police also seized three mobile phones believed to have been used in drug trafficking activities.

Police noted, one of Potta Amila’s associates was first arrested while arriving in Kumbukawatta, Gonapola to distribute crystal methamphetamine. Based on intelligence received by officers from the Moragahahena Police, the Criminal Investigation Division, and the Special Task Force (STF), an inspection was carried out and he was found to be carrying 2,200 milligrams of Ice.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that the drugs were given to him by Potta Amila to be handed over to another individual.

Following this lead, police raided Potta Amila’s residence and arrested him along with two other individuals. During the raid, police recovered 10,100 milligrams of ‘Ice’ and 5,000 narcotic pills from Potta Amila’s possession.

Additionally, the other two suspects were found with 2,100 milligrams of Ice and 300 pills in their possession.

Police also revealed that Potta Amila is a close associate of notorious underworld figures currently held at the Boossa Prison, namely ‘Mole Kasun’ and ‘Manna Ramesh’. He had reportedly lost his eyesight after being the victim of an acid attack during a dispute with a rival gang some years ago.

The four suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Horana Magistrate’s Court, while the Moragahahena Police continue further investigations.