January 1, 1970 05:30 am
Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.
Most Viewed
- No cuts to religious education and aesthetic subjects Prime Minister
- Mild earthquake shakes Dhaka, other parts of Bangladesh
- Body of a male found near canal in Ibbagamuwa
- Chinese research ship Yuan Wang 5 re-enters Indian Ocean after three years
- 18-year-old from Malta arrested with materials suspected to be used in manufacturing Ice