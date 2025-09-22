Over 10kg of Ice seized from Seenimodara house where 2 bodies were found

Police have recovered over 10 kilograms of narcotics substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine (‘ICE’) from the house under renovation in Seenimodara, where two bodies were previously discovered, police said.

Another body, that of an individual who had been admitted to Tangalle Base Hospital, is currently at the hospital morgue after the person died shortly after admission.

During the investigation, police also seized 10 packets of suspected ‘ICE’ drugs from a lorry parked near the premises.

Further investigations into the incident are ongoing, and post-mortem examinations are being conducted by the Government Analyst’s Department, said Ada Derana reporter.