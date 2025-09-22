Naked body of man washes ashore at beach in Moratuwa

A naked body was discovered washed ashore at the Jayagathpura Beach in Modara, within the Moratuwa-Egoda Uyana police division, this morning (22), the police said.

Police have initiated investigations into the incident, following information received by the Egoda Uyana Police Station.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been discovered, police said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the deceased is a male likely between 50-60 years of age, police added.