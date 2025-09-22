Sri Lankas inflation climbs to 1.5% in August

Sri Lankas inflation climbs to 1.5% in August

September 22, 2025   03:40 pm

The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), has increased to 1.5% in August 2025, compared to 0.7% in July 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Meanwhile, food inflation has increased to 2.9% in August compared to 2.2% in July and the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group increased to 0.4% last month from -0.6% in July.

The contribution of food commodities to inflation was 1.26% in August compared to July, 2025.

The NCPI for all items for the month of August 2025 is 207.2 and it records a decrease of 1.1 in index points compared to July.

