Hearing of case against ex-MP Sajin Vass postponed to Dec.

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (22) has ordered former Parliamentarian Sajin Vass Gunawardena to file a written submission on December 16, if he has any reasons for failing to pay income tax amounting to nearly Rs. 36.9 million.

The directive was issued when the case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Oshadha Migara Mahaarachchi, today (22), Ada Derana reporter said.

The case was filed in 2023 by the Inland Revenue Commissioner over the alleged non-payment of income tax for the assessment years 2010 and 2012.

Gunawardena, who is currently out on bail, was present in court during the proceedings today.

Attorney-at-Law Jeewantha Jayathilake, appearing on behalf of former MP Gunawardena, informed court that his client had filed a petition before the Supreme Court against the move to file a case before the Magistrate’s Court.

Accordingly, the petition has been fixed for hearing on March 26 next year.

However, Attorney-at-Law Dinesh Perera, representing the Commissioner of Inland Revenue, noted that the Supreme Court had not issued any order concerning this case.

Therefore, he pointed out that there is no obstacle to continuing the case pending before the Magistrate’s Court.

After considering the submissions, the Magistrate ordered the case to be called again on December 16.