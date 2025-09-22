245kg of heroin, 380kg of ICE and six weapons recovered in Tangalle today - Police

A total of 245 kilogram of heroin and 380 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine or commonly known as ‘Ice’ have been recovered from three lorries in Tangalle today (22), police stated.

Additionally, five pistols and a T-56 assault rifle have also been seized.

Police discovered three lorries that contained a large stock of narcotics, including ‘Ice’ and heroin in Seenimodara, Tangalle, earlier today.

The discovery was made this morning (22), when police found the bodies of two individuals inside an abandoned house that was reportedly under renovation. A lorry parked in the premises was found to contain a massive quantity of illegal narcotics, authorities noted.

Police recovered over 10 kilograms of narcotics substance suspected to be ‘Ice’ from the house under renovation in Seenimodara.

Investigations also led to the recovery of 10 packets containing ‘Ice’ from a smaller lorry parked near the same house, according to police sources.

Subsequently, authorities conducted a thorough search, leading to the recovery of a much larger stock of ‘Ice’ and heroin, exceeding 200 kilograms, in Tangalle.

Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police (SDIG) for the Southern Province Kithsiri Jayalath stated that the bulk of the narcotics was found concealed in the larger lorry.

Additionally, four modern firearms were also discovered inside the vehicle, raising further concerns about organized criminal activity connected to the operation.

Further investigations are underway.