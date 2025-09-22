Woman arrested at Jaffna airport while attempting to smuggle gold into Sri Lanka

A 41-year-old Sri Lankan woman has been apprehended at the Jaffna International Airport for attempting to smuggle gold into the country.

The 41-year-old woman was arrested by Sri Lanka Customs officers.

The suspect, a resident of Colombo 12, had arrived from Chennai and was found concealing two capsules containing a substance suspected to be gold, weighing 1,002.2 grams, without declaring them to Customs.

Following further investigation, she was produced before the Mallakam Magistrate’s Court and remanded for 14 days, Sri Lanka Customs said.