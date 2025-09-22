CEB trade unions to continue work-to-rule campaign until Wednesday

All trade unions affiliated to the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) have decided to continue their ongoing work-to-rule trade union action until Wednesday (24).

This was announced today (22) at a media briefing by Prabath Priyantha, the General Secretary of the CEB Nidahas Sevaka Sangamaya.

He stated that if authorities fail to provide satisfactory solutions to their demands, a decision on the next phase of the trade union action will be taken on September 24.

“On the 24th of September, representatives from 25 trade unions will meet again. If no constructive discussions take place within the next two days, we will be compelled to move to the final stage of trade union action. Whether it will be a one-day strike, a token strike, or an indefinite strike — we will clearly announce our decision on Wednesday,” he said.

CEB unions have emphasized that continued inaction or lack of engagement from authorities will result in an escalation of their trade union efforts.