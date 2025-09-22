President rules out privatization of power sector

President rules out privatization of power sector

September 22, 2025   06:00 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has firmly stated that the present government remains consistently committed to safeguarding Sri Lanka’s energy sovereignty, and that there is no intention at any time to hand over the electricity sector to private entities.

The President emphasized that ensuring control over the country’s energy sector is a key government policy, given its critical role in economic development, national security, and national independence.

President Dissanayake further noted that the government’s objective is not to privatize but to eliminate the existing inefficiencies within the institutional structure of the electricity sector and to establish a streamlined, well-regulated institutional framework.

President Dissanayake made these remarks while attending a progress review discussion on the ongoing electricity sector reforms, held today (22) at the Presidential Secretariat.

