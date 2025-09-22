Southern politicians linked to drug and organized crime networks  Public Security Minister

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala has claimed that certain politicians in the Southern Province are allegedly connected to drug trafficking and organized criminal networks.

Speaking at a media briefing held today (22), the Public Security Minister stated that this information is emerging based on intelligence reports and tips received from the general public.

Minister Wijepala further noted that the criminal underworld and drug networks have expanded as a result of past political culture, but emphasized that the current government is now paying special attention to dismantling these operations. The Minister also confirmed that three major drug raids were conducted today in Tangalle.

“There’s an important message for the public. We now have certain information indicating political links to serious drug and organized crime activities—particularly involving politicians from the south,” the Minister said.

Minister of Public Security Ananda Wijepala added, “The public is actively coming forward with information. Police are doing their job diligently, and intelligence agencies are receiving a large volume of data. We appeal to the public to continue sharing any information they have with law enforcement. We assure that both the information and the identity of those providing it will be protected.”