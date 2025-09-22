New details emerge on bodies found in renovated house in Seenimodara

New details have come to light regarding the bodies of two males discovered inside a partially renovated house in Seenimodara, Tangalle.

The bodies were found by the Tangalle Police this morning (22).

According to reports, an individual who had recently purchased the old house had commenced constructing a boundary wall around the property, and renovation work had been ongoing for several days.

Three laborers had been employed to assist with the renovations, and according to police, the workers had consumed alcohol inside the house last night.

One of the individuals had suddenly fallen ill, and after notifying his children, they arrived and admitted him to the Tangalle Base Hospital, where he passed away early this morning.

The deceased was identified as a 50-year-old resident of Vitharandeniya, Tangalle.

Following a complaint lodged by the children of the individual, police officers visited the property this morning to conduct further investigations. During their search, two more bodies were discovered inside one of the rooms of the house.

The deceased were identified as a 21-year-old and a 24-year-old residents of Nonagama, Ambalantota.

Police further reported that a large haul of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) was found near the two bodies.