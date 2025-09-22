New details emerge on bodies found in renovated house in Seenimodara

New details emerge on bodies found in renovated house in Seenimodara

September 22, 2025   06:50 pm

New details have come to light regarding the bodies of two males discovered inside a partially renovated house in Seenimodara, Tangalle.

The bodies were found by the Tangalle Police this morning (22).

According to reports, an individual who had recently purchased the old house had commenced constructing a boundary wall around the property, and renovation work had been ongoing for several days.

Three laborers had been employed to assist with the renovations, and according to police, the workers had consumed alcohol inside the house last night.

One of the individuals had suddenly fallen ill, and after notifying his children, they arrived and admitted him to the Tangalle Base Hospital, where he passed away early this morning.

The deceased was identified as a 50-year-old resident of Vitharandeniya, Tangalle.

Following a complaint lodged by the children of the individual, police officers visited the property this morning to conduct further investigations. During their search, two more bodies were discovered inside one of the rooms of the house.

The deceased were identified as a 21-year-old and a 24-year-old residents of Nonagama, Ambalantota.

Police further reported that a large haul of crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) was found near the two bodies.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)

CEB workers to intensify trade union action amidst standoff with govt (English)

CEB workers to intensify trade union action amidst standoff with govt (English)

Complaint filed with Bribery Comm. alleging irregularity in Litro Gas tender procedure (English)

Complaint filed with Bribery Comm. alleging irregularity in Litro Gas tender procedure (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.21

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.21