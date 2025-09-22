Educational reforms to focus on activity-based learning and religious education: PM Harini

Educational reforms to focus on activity-based learning and religious education: PM Harini

September 22, 2025   07:27 pm

The Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Training, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that one of the key objectives of the ongoing education reforms is to increase the focus on activity-based learning in schools.

The Prime Minister noted that as a result of these reforms, students will gradually be directed towards an activity-centered educational model, which will also extend to religious education, making it more interactive and participatory in the future.

These remarks were made during the second meeting of the Hindu Religious Advisory Council, held at the Ministry of Education under the leadership of Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

During the meeting, the advisory council pointed out that there is a severe shortage of teachers to teach Hinduism, as many teachers appointed for the subject are currently teaching other disciplines. The council emphasized the need for a solution to the predicament.

In response, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the Ministry is currently in the process of collecting comprehensive data on teachers across all provinces, and once this process is complete, a structured plan will be implemented to recruit and assign teachers appropriately, thereby addressing the shortage.

The advisory council also proposed the reactivation of inactive Hindu student societies in schools, highlighting that reviving these groups would be a positive step towards supporting religious and cultural engagement among students.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)

CEB workers to intensify trade union action amidst standoff with govt (English)

CEB workers to intensify trade union action amidst standoff with govt (English)

Complaint filed with Bribery Comm. alleging irregularity in Litro Gas tender procedure (English)

Complaint filed with Bribery Comm. alleging irregularity in Litro Gas tender procedure (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.21

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.21