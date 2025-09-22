Educational reforms to focus on activity-based learning and religious education: PM Harini

The Minister of Education, Higher Education, and Vocational Training, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that one of the key objectives of the ongoing education reforms is to increase the focus on activity-based learning in schools.

The Prime Minister noted that as a result of these reforms, students will gradually be directed towards an activity-centered educational model, which will also extend to religious education, making it more interactive and participatory in the future.

These remarks were made during the second meeting of the Hindu Religious Advisory Council, held at the Ministry of Education under the leadership of Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

During the meeting, the advisory council pointed out that there is a severe shortage of teachers to teach Hinduism, as many teachers appointed for the subject are currently teaching other disciplines. The council emphasized the need for a solution to the predicament.

In response, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya stated that the Ministry is currently in the process of collecting comprehensive data on teachers across all provinces, and once this process is complete, a structured plan will be implemented to recruit and assign teachers appropriately, thereby addressing the shortage.

The advisory council also proposed the reactivation of inactive Hindu student societies in schools, highlighting that reviving these groups would be a positive step towards supporting religious and cultural engagement among students.