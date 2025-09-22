Police issues clarification regarding letter circulating on social media

Sri Lanka Police says a letter currently circulating on social media, claiming to have been issued under the signature of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), is completely false and fabricated.

Issuing a statement, the Police Media Division said the document falsely alleges that the IGP has instructed the “Bureau for the Investigation of Abuse of Children & Women” to apprehend citizens and other residents engaged in activities relating to the viewing, possession, dissemination, distribution, or production of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct associated with internet protocol usage.

Sri Lanka Police said no such letter has ever been issued by the Inspector General of Police or by any authorized division of the Police Department.

The statement said, the document is a deliberate act of misinformation and an attempt to mislead the public.

Accordingly, the public has been strongly advised to exercise caution and refrain from sharing, publishing, or endorsing such false content. Circulating fabricated documents not only misinforms society but may also constitute a punishable offense under the law, police noted.

Sri Lanka Police further reiterated its commitment to upholding the law, protecting children and women, and ensuring accurate and verified information is communicated to the public.

For official information, the public has been urged to rely solely on announcements and press releases issued directly by the Police Media Division.