Chief of Staff of Indian Navy meets Navy Commander

Chief of Staff of Indian Navy meets Navy Commander

September 22, 2025   08:42 pm

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, who is in Sri Lanka on a four-day official visit, met with the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda at the Navy Headquarters in Colombo today (22).

The two Navy Chiefs discussed matters of mutual interest, with a focus on strengthening partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region and reinforcing the long-standing friendship between the two navies. The discussions concluded with a customary exchange of mementoes, representing the shared values and cooperative spirit between the two navies.

The visit of the Indian Chief of Naval Staff also underscored the strengthening of naval cooperation, bolstering maritime security, and fostering collaborative efforts in support of regional stability, the Navy said in a meeting.

As part of the visit, Admiral Tripathi is scheduled to interact with senior government and defence officials of Sri Lanka. The visit will culminate on September 25, following his participation at the 12th edition of the Galle Dialogue International Maritime Conference, organized by the Sri Lanka Navy.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation (English)

Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation (English)

Court rejects Shasheendras bail appeal, further remanded (English)

Court rejects Shasheendras bail appeal, further remanded (English)

Gazette issued declaring services related electricity supply as essential public services (English)

Gazette issued declaring services related electricity supply as essential public services (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)