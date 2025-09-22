Chief of Staff of Indian Navy meets Navy Commander

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of Naval Staff of the Indian Navy, who is in Sri Lanka on a four-day official visit, met with the Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Vice Admiral Kanchana Banagoda at the Navy Headquarters in Colombo today (22).

The two Navy Chiefs discussed matters of mutual interest, with a focus on strengthening partnerships in the Indian Ocean Region and reinforcing the long-standing friendship between the two navies. The discussions concluded with a customary exchange of mementoes, representing the shared values and cooperative spirit between the two navies.

The visit of the Indian Chief of Naval Staff also underscored the strengthening of naval cooperation, bolstering maritime security, and fostering collaborative efforts in support of regional stability, the Navy said in a meeting.

As part of the visit, Admiral Tripathi is scheduled to interact with senior government and defence officials of Sri Lanka. The visit will culminate on September 25, following his participation at the 12th edition of the Galle Dialogue International Maritime Conference, organized by the Sri Lanka Navy.