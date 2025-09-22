One injured in accident on Southern Expressway  Lane towards Colombo blocked

An individual has been injured in an accident that occurred between Dodangoda and Gelanigama exits on the Southern Expressway this evening (22).

The accident took place when a lorry transporting books from Galle to Colombo overturned on the road.

As a result of the incident, one lane towards Colombo is currently blocked, according to police sources.

Reports also indicate that traffic congestion has built up between Dodangoda and Gelanigama due to the lane closure.