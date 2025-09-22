Temple elephant Kadira reportedly attacks mahout  victim hospitalised

‘Kadira’, an elephant belonging to the elephant troop of the Temple of the Tooth Relic in Kandy, has reportedly attacked its mahout.

The mahout, who sustained injuries from the attack, is currently receiving treatment at the Mawanella Base Hospital.

A hospital spokesperson stated that the mahout’s condition remains uncertain at this time. However, due to internal bleeding, he is expected to undergo surgery.

According to reports, the elephant suddenly attacked while the mahout was attempting to feed the animal.

The injured individual, a 22-year-old resident of Mawanella.