President leaves for US to attend UN General Assembly

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake left for the United States a short while ago, to participate in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The delegation departed on a Dubai bound flight at around 10:20 p.m.

He is scheduled to leave for New York City, on a connecting flight.

Accompanying the President was Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Promotion Vijitha Herath, along with several other government officials.

During this visit, President Dissanayake will attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The President will address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday (24) at 3:15 p.m., according to the President’s Media Division.

During the visit, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is also scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and several world leaders.

The President will also attend a meeting with members of the Sri Lankan community residing in the United States.

Following the U.S. visit, the President is also scheduled to depart for Japan on September 27 as part of an official tour.