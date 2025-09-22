President leaves for US to attend UN General Assembly

President leaves for US to attend UN General Assembly

September 22, 2025   10:36 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake left for the United States a short while ago, to participate in the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The delegation departed on a Dubai bound flight at around 10:20 p.m.

He is scheduled to leave for New York City, on a connecting flight.

Accompanying the President was Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Promotion Vijitha Herath, along with several other government officials.

During this visit, President Dissanayake will attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The President will address the UN General Assembly on Wednesday (24) at 3:15 p.m., according to the President’s Media Division.

During the visit, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake is also scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with the Secretary-General of the United Nations and several world leaders.

The President will also attend a meeting with members of the Sri Lankan community residing in the United States.

Following the U.S. visit, the President is also scheduled to depart for Japan on September 27 as part of an official tour.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation (English)

Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation (English)

Court rejects Shasheendras bail appeal, further remanded (English)

Court rejects Shasheendras bail appeal, further remanded (English)

Gazette issued declaring services related electricity supply as essential public services (English)

Gazette issued declaring services related electricity supply as essential public services (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)