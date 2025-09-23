Showers expected in several areas after 2pm today

September 23, 2025   05:49 am

Showers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

A few showers may occur in North-western province. Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly strong winds of about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Central, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

