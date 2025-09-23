France formally recognises Palestinian state

France formally recognises Palestinian state

September 23, 2025   05:53 am

France has formally recognised a Palestinian state, becoming the latest in a wave of countries to take the step.

Speaking at the UN in New York, President Emmanuel Macron said "The time for peace has come" and that "Nothing justifies the ongoing war in Gaza".

France and Saudi Arabia are hosting a one-day summit at the UN General Assembly focused on plans for a two-state solution to the conflict. G7 states Germany, Italy, and the US did not attend.

Macron confirmed that Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Andorra and San Marino would also recognise a Palestinian state, after the UK, Canada, Australia and Portugal announced recognition on Sunday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation (English)

Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation (English)

Court rejects Shasheendras bail appeal, further remanded (English)

Court rejects Shasheendras bail appeal, further remanded (English)

Gazette issued declaring services related electricity supply as essential public services (English)

Gazette issued declaring services related electricity supply as essential public services (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)

NPP govt taking credit for what previous govt achieved, claims former MP (English)