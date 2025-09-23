Drugs seized from Tangalle yesterday estimated to be worth over Rs. 9,800 million: Police

Sri Lanka Police have confirmed that the total street value of a massive narcotics haul discovered in Tangalle yesterday is approximately Rs. 9.888 million, police stated.

The seized drugs include 284.94 kilograms of heroin and 420.976 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘ice’), bringing the total amount of narcotics to 705.91 kilograms—the largest drug seizure in Sri Lanka’s history in a single day.

The registered owners of the lorries used to transport the drugs have been taken into custody and are currently being questioned, police noted.

Investigations have revealed that the narcotics belong to a single major drug trafficker operating within Sri Lanka, with further links to international drug smuggling. It has been uncovered that the shipment was sent to Sri Lanka by ‘Unakuruwa Shantha,’ a wanted criminal suspected to be managing large-scale drug operations from a foreign country.

The breakthrough came following a tip-off received by police regarding three mysterious deaths inside a house in Seenimodara, Tangalle.

Acting on the information, police launched a special operation yesterday (22), during which three lorries containing large quantities of heroin and ‘Ice’ were discovered.

In addition to the drugs, police also recovered one T-56 assault rifle and five pistols.

During a search at the location where the first two bodies were found, police discovered 10 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine hidden inside a small lorry parked nearby.

Following intelligence gathered during the initial raid, police inspected another lorry parked in Kadurupokuna, Tangalle. A search operation revealed additional quantities of heroin, ‘Ice’ and multiple concealed firearms.

Subsequently, police inspected a third lorry parked near the same house, which led to the discovery of over 400 kilograms of narcotics, believed to be prepared for distribution from the location.

Investigators believe the three deceased individuals were directly involved in the drug trafficking and distribution network. However, the exact cause of death has not yet been ascertained. Preliminary inquiries suggest they had been consuming alcohol with a group of people the night before their deaths.

The post-mortem examinations are scheduled to take place today (23).

Police said two individuals have been arrested in connection with the drug bust—namely, the driver and the owner of one of the lorries used to transport the narcotics.

Police have also launched efforts to apprehend several other suspects believed to be linked to this large-scale drug trafficking operation.

The ongoing investigation is being carried out under the direction of Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of the Southern Province Kithsiri Jayalath.