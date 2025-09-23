Joint operation launched to locate two missing fishermen in Kalpitiya seas

Two individuals who set out for fishing in a boat from the Sinnakudirippu lagoon in Kalpitiya have been reported missing, police stated.

Accordingly, an investigation has been launched following a complaint received by the Kalpitiya Police Station regarding two individuals who have not returned after leaving in a boat from the Sinnakudirippu lagoon on September 21.

The missing individuals are residents of Kalpitiya, aged 27 and 34.

According to police, a joint search operation has been initiated by officers of the Kalpitiya Police Station together with Sri Lanka Navy personnel to locate the missing persons.