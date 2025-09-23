Denmarks Copenhagen airport reopens after nearly four-hour drone disruption

September 23, 2025   07:14 am

Copenhagen Airport, the busiest in the Nordic region, reopened early on Tuesday (Sep 23) after drone sightings halted all take-offs and landings for nearly four hours, the airport said.

Delays and some cancelled departures will persist, and passengers should check with their airlines, it added.

Police said on Monday that two or three large drones had been seen flying in the area, leading to the closure of all traffic at Denmark’s biggest airport in Copenhagen.

The airport halted operations at 8.26pm (Tuesday, 2.26am, Singapore time) on Monday, according to flight tracking service FlightRadar. Around 50 flights were diverted to alternate airports, FlightRadar said on X.

Earlier, an airport spokesperson said that police were working to identify the drones but declined to provide further details, citing the ongoing investigation.

Last Friday, hackers targeted check-in and boarding systems provider Collins Aerospace, owned by RTX, disrupting operations at London’s Heathrow - Europe’s busiest airport - as well as Berlin and Brussels airports.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies

