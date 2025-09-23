Four-year-old child killed in road accident involving tipper truck in Ampara

Four-year-old child killed in road accident involving tipper truck in Ampara

September 23, 2025   07:24 am

A four-year-old child has died following a road accident in Ampara, last evening (22).

The accident occurred when a tipper truck, traveling from the Kalmunai Junction towards the Bandaranaike Roundabout in Ampara collided with a woman and a child who were walking along the side of the road.

Both the child and the woman sustained injuries in the accident and were admitted to the Ampara Hospital, where the child was pronounced dead upon admission.

The deceased was a four-year-old resident of Uhana.

The driver of the tipper truck involved in the accident has been taken into police custody.

Further investigations are being carried out by the Ampara Police.

