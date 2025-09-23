Popular tele-drama actor Nalin Pradeep Udawela passes away aged 56

Popular tele-drama actor Nalin Pradeep Udawela passed away this morning (23) at the age of 56, while receiving treatment at the Maharagama Apeksha Hospital, family sources confirmed.

Born Udawela Lekumlage Nalin Pradeep Udawela on March 20, 1969, he was a prominent figure in Sri Lankan cinema, stage drama, and television, and also pursued a career in politics.

Udawela served as a Western Provincial Councilor, in addition to his contributions to the performing arts.

He commenced his film career in 1998 with Julietge Bhumikawa, directed by Jackson Anthony, and went on to gain popularity through films such as Tharaka Mal, Parawarthana, and Asai Man Piyabanna.

Udawela’s contribution to the stage was also highly acclaimed, with notable performances in productions including Juriya, Kelani Palama, Mandela Mandela, Megha, Modara Mola, Mee Harak, New Hunuwataye Kathawa, Sewaneli Eda Minissu, and Suddek Oba Amathai.

He also made a lasting impression on television audiences, starring in popular serials such as Akuru Maki Na, Aparna, Api Apa Athara, Baloli, Batti, Chakrandi, Diya Ginisilu, and Ehipillamak Yata.

Nalin Pradeep Udawela leaves behind a rich legacy in the arts and public service, remembered for his versatility as an actor and his commitment to society.