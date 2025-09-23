New Zealand loosens path to residency for some migrants

September 23, 2025   08:41 am

The New Zealand government said on Tuesday it was introducing two new pathways for migrants to gain residency as part of their efforts to boost the country’s economy.

Economic Growth Minister Nicola Willis said in the statement that skilled and experienced migrants play an important role in plugging workforce gaps, and in turn help businesses to grow.

“Businesses told us it was too hard for some migrants to gain residence, even when they had crucial skills and significant experience that was not available in the existing workforce. We’re fixing it,” she said.

The new pathways are for skilled workers and tradespeople and technicians, and require them to have relevant experience both overseas and in New Zealand and to meet salary thresholds, the statement said.

New Zealand’s economy has been struggling having seen negative growth in three of the last five quarters and the government has been introducing a number of policies aimed at supporting it, including boosting foreign investment in the country.

While the country’s net migration has remained positive, it has come off the highs seen following the reopening of the borders in 2022 as a historically high number of New Zealanders leave.

Government coalition partner New Zealand First said it does not support the policy.

Source: Reuters

- Agencies  

