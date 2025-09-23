Four Acting Ministers have been appointed to key ministries following the departure of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to the United States to attend the United Nations General Assembly.

President Dissanayake left the island last evening on a Dubai-bound flight.

President Dissanayake was accompanied on his US visit by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath.

The appointments, announced by the President’s Media Division (PMD), are as follows:

• Minister of Labour and Deputy Minister of Economic Development, Dr. Anil Jayantha Fernando has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

• Deputy Minister of Digital Economy, Eranga Weeraratne has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Digital Economy.

• Deputy Minister of Defense, Aruna Jayasekara has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Defense.

• Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Employment, Arun Hemachandra has been appointed as the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.