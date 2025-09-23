2025 Galle Dialogue to commence tomorrow

The twelfth edition of the Galle Dialogue International Maritime Conference is scheduled to commence tomorrow (24).

The two-day forum hosted by the Sri Lanka Navy, under the patronage of the Ministry of Defence will take place at the Wave n’ Lake Navy Hall in Welisara.

The inaugural ceremony will be graced by the Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

The two-day premier forum will feature participation from senior representatives, naval leaders, and maritime experts from 34 nations and 14 international organizations.

Under the theme “Maritime Outlook of the Indian Ocean under Changing Dynamics,” the conference will foster strategic dialogue on building a secure, prosperous, and sustainable maritime future.

The conference is structured around four pivotal sessions, focusing on five key thematic areas: Marine environment, Maritime governance, Maritime economy, Maritime sustainability, and a Clean Indian Ocean, the Navy said in a statement.

These discussions aim to develop collaborative strategies to address both traditional and non-traditional maritime threats. As a cornerstone event for regional security dialogue, the Galle Dialogue provides an essential platform for sharing knowledge, enhancing multilateral cooperation, and strengthening the international legal framework to ensure stability in the maritime domain, the Sri Lanka Navy added further.