Police have arrested two sons of an individual who died after being hospitalised from a house in Seenimodara, Tangalle, yesterday (22), where a large haul of narcotics was found in three lorries, police stated.

According to police, the estimated street value of the drugs found in the three lorries is approximately Rs. 9,888 million.

The seized narcotics included a total of 705.91 kilograms comprising of 284.94 kilogram of heroin and 420.976 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’).

The seizure was made during a special operation conducted yesterday based on information received following the suspicious deaths of two individuals found inside the house.

During the search, police also recovered a T-56 assault rifle and five unpacked pistols.

Police investigations have revealed that the seized drug stock belongs to an underworld figure known as ‘Unakuruwa Shantha’, who is suspected to be operating drug trafficking activities from abroad.

The individual who died yesterday while receiving treatment at the hospital has been identified as ‘Unakuruwa Thusitha’, believed to be the local operator of Shantha’s drug distribution network in Sri Lanka.

In connection with the case, police have so far arrested six suspects, including the two sons of the deceased individual.

Additionally, police confirmed the arrest of owners of the three lorries in which the drugs were concealed.

All suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court today (23).

Tangalle Police and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) have launched a comprehensive investigation over the incident.