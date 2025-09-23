Two persons linked to yesterdays Tangalle drugs seizure arrested

Two persons linked to yesterdays Tangalle drugs seizure arrested

September 23, 2025   11:17 am

Police have arrested two sons of an individual who died after being hospitalised from a house in Seenimodara, Tangalle, yesterday (22), where a large haul of narcotics was found in three lorries, police stated.

According to police, the estimated street value of the drugs found in the three lorries is approximately Rs. 9,888 million.

The seized narcotics included a total of 705.91 kilograms comprising of 284.94 kilogram of heroin and 420.976 kilogram of crystal methamphetamine (commonly known as ‘Ice’).

The seizure was made during a special operation conducted yesterday based on information received following the suspicious deaths of two individuals found inside the house.

During the search, police also recovered a T-56 assault rifle and five unpacked pistols.

Police investigations have revealed that the seized drug stock belongs to an underworld figure known as ‘Unakuruwa Shantha’, who is suspected to be operating drug trafficking activities from abroad.

The individual who died yesterday while receiving treatment at the hospital has been identified as ‘Unakuruwa Thusitha’, believed to be the local operator of Shantha’s drug distribution network in Sri Lanka.

In connection with the case, police have so far arrested six suspects, including the two sons of the deceased individual.

Additionally, police confirmed the arrest of owners of the three lorries in which the drugs were concealed.

All suspects are scheduled to be produced before the Tangalle Magistrate’s Court today (23).

Tangalle Police and the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) have launched a comprehensive investigation over the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.23

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.09.23

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

President Dissanayake to undertake an official visit to Japan (English)

Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation (English)

Two bodies recovered from Tangalle house under renovation (English)

Court rejects Shasheendras bail appeal, further remanded (English)

Court rejects Shasheendras bail appeal, further remanded (English)

Gazette issued declaring services related electricity supply as essential public services (English)

Gazette issued declaring services related electricity supply as essential public services (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)

Buddhist clergy and scholars meet PM for discussion on education policy (English)